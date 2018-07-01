COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 7: Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers skates after the puck during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Right-wing Michael Grabner signed a three-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes. The deal will pay him $3.35M for the next three seasons. Grabner had unprecedented success with the New York Rangers between 2016-2018 after being signed as a free agent with the Blueshirts. This success no doubt elevated his value as he entered free agency this off-season.

Grabner finished his most recent season with the New Jersey Devils who acquired him at the trade deadline from the New York Rangers. Grabner played two games during their short-lived playoff push and tallied no points.

Drafted 14th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in 2006, Michael Grabner’s NHL career held great promise. However, the chemistry never seemed right for the Austrian player. His first NHL season in 2009-10 was lackluster, playing only 20 games for the Canucks, earning 11 points.

The right-winger moved on to the New York Islanders in 2010-11, where he enjoyed a 52 point season. Unfortunately for the Islanders, Grabner’s production rapidly declined. In the next four seasons, he only surpassed the 30-point mark once. The Toronto Maple Leafs took on Grabner next, which resulted in another poor season for him. Only 18 points in 80 games.

Grabner was picked up by the New York Rangers in free agency for the 2016-17 season where he absolutely flourished. Grabner earned 40 points in his first season on Broadway and continued to be one of the team’s top scorers, despite poor results from the team as a whole. Grabner’s lucrative new contract is much in thanks to his success on the Rangers penalty kill, ranking third in time on ice.

2011 earned Grabner the most praise of his career. In that year alone he was NHL Rookie of the Month (February), the NHL All-Star Game Skills Fastest Skater, a finalist for the Calder Trophy and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team.

