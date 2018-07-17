NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 31: Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by teammates on the bench after he scored in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 31, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the New York Rangers 6-4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers re-signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a two-year contract worth $4.55 million, or $2.275 million per season AAV. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Jimmy Vesey on a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/PHcOe1pWag — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 17, 2018

Over his short two-year NHL career with the Rangers, Vesey has quickly become a key member of the top-nine. The 24-year-old was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the third round, 66th overall of the 2012 NHL draft. He did not sign with the team and instead became an unrestricted free agent. The Rangers lured him to New York, and in return, he has put up 33 goals and 22 assists for 55 career points in 159 career games.

Last season he scored 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 78 games. He also added a relatively low 20 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 45.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.2.

What This Means for the Future

Vesey will be a valued player going into the Rangers 2018-19 season. The team did not have a great year, plagued by injuries and inconsistency contributed to not making the playoffs. This resulted in core players moving on in a bid for a rebuild and the termination of head coach Alain Vigneault.

Although unclear on which direction Vigneault replacement (relatively unknown ) new Head Coach David Quinn will go in regards to the young winger. Its clear Vesey phenomenal speed makes a dependable top-nine player. It also hoped that under new management Vesey will develop offensively and find his identity in this “new look” team.

In any case, it is an exciting time for Vesey and the New York Rangers, watch this space.

