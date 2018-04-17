STOCKHOLM, GERMANY – OCTOBER 05: Jesper Bratt and Michael Lindqvist of AIK Ishockey during the game between AIK against Mora IK on october 5, 2015 in Karlskoga, Schweden. (Photo by City-Press via Getty Images)

According to reports, the New York Rangers are close to signing free agent forward Michael Lindqvist to a contract. Contract terms are not disclosed, but based on age it would be a two-year entry-level deal.

The undrafted 23-year-old forward scored 20 goals and registered 14 assists for 34 points in 33 SHL games this season. He also added 22 minutes in penalties. He added a pair of goals and an assist in the playoffs for Färjestad BK.

The undrafted Swedish forward had been drawing interest from teams like the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks, and the Rangers. This news was first reported in Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts column published January 16th.

What This Means for the Future

The Rangers are adding young pieces to jumpstart the rebuilding process. Lindqvist scored half of his 20 goals on the power play.

This signing is a low-risk, high-reward option for New York. The Rangers will give a shot to a young player that could be a diamond in the rough.

There are concerns about his size at being 5-foot-11 inches and 175 pounds, but he is a righthanded-shot, which scouts love. Lindqvist also has an elite shot according to scouting reports.

He has the potential to be a solid contributor on the third or fourth line for the Blueshirts, who are in need of low-cost depth. Lindqvist one of a number of undrafted Swedish free agents that teams are looking at to fill the bottom part of their respective lineup.

NHL teams are also looking at players such as Lawrence Pilut, Joel Persson and Par Lindholm. Expect more Swedish players to get looks from NHL clubs.

