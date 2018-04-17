BOSTON, MA -DECEMBER 16: Boston Bruins Left Wing Brad Marchand (63) tries to get the puck past New York Rangers Goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30). During the Boston Bruins game against the New York Rangers on December 16, 2017 at TD Bank Garden in Boston, MA. (Photo by Michael Tureski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It has been announced that the New York Rangers top goalie Henrik Lundqvist has declined the invitation to play for his country in the World Championships this year. This is due to a knee injury that the 36-year-old Swede has been struggling with throughout the season.

Det tar emot, men måste tyvär tacka nej till VM iår. Min knäskada som jag dragits med senaste 5-6 månaderna sätter stopp. — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) April 15, 2018

Although the NHL All-Star star showed no sign of this injury during the season, Lundqvist stated that it has been at the back of his mind since an early knock in October/November. This is a similar injury that occurred while in the World Championships last year where he took Sweden to gold.

The King spoke up on Breakup day to Rangers Tv.

“After that, it’s been there. Something I had to deal with … it’s not affecting my play, but it’s something that every day you have to look after. It’s not ideal, but I think it’s part of playing in this league, too. You play every day and you just have to make sure you do whatever is necessary to be ready to play. But now I see an opportunity to get the right treatments and feel 100 percent.”

It has been a brutal season for the Swedish goaltender, who the Rangers have relied on heavily. He played 63 games in the season, starting in 61 of them. He put up a .915 save percentage and 2.98 goals against average.

Over his impressive 13-year NHL career for the Rangers, he has stayed strong throughout. Playing over 800 games and achieving a career .919 save percentage and 2.37 goals against average. He was originally drafted in the 7th round, 205th overall of the 2000 NHL draft and in return Lundqvist has put his blood, sweat, and tears into the team.

What This Means for the Future

It is hoped after receiving Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections to reduce pain, the beloved goalie will be able to recover quickly. However, the Rangers are going through an exciting rebuild for next season, removing coach Alain Vigneault was part of this. Lundqvist has requested his intention to play out his career with the Rangers. It is hoped that this rebuild will produce a more dependable back up to ease the pressure for Lundqvist to do this.

