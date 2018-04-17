NEW YORK, NY – MAY 24: John Amirante performs the national anthem prior to the start of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 24, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

For 35 years, Madison Square Garden was lucky to have John Amirante sing the national anthem before puck drop. The legendary singer passed away this morning at the age of 83.

Amirante became a Rangers icon. His blue suit became a tradition towards the end of his career. The Bronx native began singing the Star Spangled Banner in MSG around 1980. His final season as the main anthem singer concluded with the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is often regarded as his best one ever. However, he would still grace the Blueshirt Faithful with his incredible voice before games from time to time.

It is with great sadness our Rangers family shares the loss of legendary anthem singer John Amirante, who passed away this morning at 83. Our thoughts are with his wife Ann, his children and the entire Amirante family. We will forever remember and miss John @TheGarden. pic.twitter.com/6jc2qowYhF — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 17, 2018

He has previously sung for both Yankees and Mets games as well. Amirante’s favorite moment was in Game 7 of the 1994 Stanley Cup Final in New York. The crowd was so loud that he could not even hear himself sing. Fans who were lucky enough to listen to his rousing anthems will forever remember the staple in New York Rangers lore.

A Look Back at a Madison Square Garden Legend

[embedded content]

Ladies and gentlemen, we ask that you please rise and remove your hats for the National Anthem. Here to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” the one and only, John Amirante. pic.twitter.com/N0qmCHAIKX — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 17, 2018

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 24: John Amirante performs the national anthem prior to the start of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 24, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on