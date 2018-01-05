NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 23: Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers reacts in the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider will undergo surgery to have his rib resected. Kreider became sidelined in December with a blood clot in his right arm. This latest health issue will likely sideline Kreider for the remainder of the season.

OFFICIAL: #NYR forward Chris Kreider will undergo surgery to have his rib resected. Following the surgery, he will remain sidelined indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/CqXuHq3Xlp — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 5, 2018

Power forward and integral element of the productive KZB line, Chris Kreider will undergo rib surgery to have his rib resected. According to the Rangers, he will be sidelined indefinitely following the surgery. Kreider has 22 points this season, 11 goals and 11 assists. Rib resection can be linked to a condition called thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS). This syndrome could be the cause of the clot in Kreider’s right arm but nothing has been confirmed by Rangers officials.

This year, Kreider was slow to begin the season, mirroring the rest of the Rangers. However, once consistently reuniting with his linemates, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich, their production soared. The three have 71 points combined. Last year, Kreider hit an all-time high in points with 53. Unfortunately, this injury will likely prohibit him from surpassing that mark in the 2017-18 season.

Before arriving with the New York Rangers, Kreider was a star for the Boston College Eagles. In his 2011-12 season with the Eagles, he tallied 45 points throughout 44 games. He also played 18 games with the Rangers that season, earning 7 NHL points.

More Than Just A Player

Kreider isn’t just a great hockey player, he’s also a brainiac according to teammates. In an on-ice video with J.T. Miller, he recalls Kreider trying to teach him difficult vocabulary words. A recent video also showcases Kreider’s Russian proficiency and how he uses it to bond with teammate Buchnevich. There’s no doubt that this added to their building chemistry on the ice.

Not only will the Rangers be missing a key element in their offensive lineup, they will also be missing a great friend and dedicated teammate in the locker room. Fortunately, the Rangers have been able to fill in holes in their line up with players such as Boo Nieves and Vinni Lettieri. However, this extended absence will certainly prove an increased challenge for the Blueshirts as the intensity ramps up for the second half of the season.

