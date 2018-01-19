New York Rangers defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on January 6, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona.

The New York Rangers revealed some really bad news on Friday. Star defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk tore his meniscus and is going to have to undergo surgery. Shattenkirk has supposedly been playing through the tear but stopped when he could not continue to play on it.

OFFICIAL: #NYR defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk has a meniscus tear in his knee and will undergo surgery. Shattenkirk will be sidelined indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Ngva9mFniS — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 19, 2018

Shattenkirk’s injury adds even more bad news to the Rangers lineup. He’s out indefinitely, but the severity of the injury could have him missing the remainder of the year. Chris Kreider is also out indefinitely with a rib injury, and Marc Staal and Kevin Hayes are both considered day-to-day.

Shattenkirk has played in all 46 games so far this season. In his first year with the Rangers, Shattenkirk has recorded 23 points. He’s averaged a few seconds over 20 minutes a game. This is the second most of Rangers skaters. Shattenkirk said of the injury, “It’s tough… I’ve been trying to battle through this for a lot of reasons and when it came down to it … you have to think about yourself.”

The Rangers have called up Anthony DeAngelo to replace Shattenkirk. DeAngelo was part of the deal that sent Derek Stepan to the Arizona Coyotes. DeAngelo was a 2014 first round pick and saw his NHL debut with the Coyotes last year. In total, he played in 39 games and recorded 14 points. He’s also played eight games so far with the Rangers. In those, he only produced one point. In the AHL, the 22-year-old has played 29 games and tallied 13 points.

The Rangers also recalled the 24-year-old Daniel Catenacci. Catenacci has played 23 games in the AHL, this year, and recorded ten points. He has 11 NHL games under his belt so far, all with the Buffalo Sabres. He ended up without a point in those games. Replacing Catenacci’s spot in the AHL will likely be the team’s top prospect, Lias Andersson.

