New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider was pulled during last night’s game against the Washington Capitals during the first intermission. He played over five minutes in the period and had two shots on goal. Kreider was unable to return to the game. Following the game, coach Alain Vigneault indicated that Kreider suffered an upper-body injury and would need further evaluation.

AV says Kreider is out with an upper body injury and that more information should be available tomorrow at practice. #NYR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 28, 2017

Kreider has been one of the best forwards on the Rangers over the last several seasons. He’s played in the top six each season and produces consistently. Last season, he had 28 goals and 53 points and the year before that, he had 21 goals and 43 points. This season, he’s off to a good start as he has 11 goals and 22 points in 36 games. His 53 points last season were a career high. He also was a great possession player last year as his CF% was 54.5%. It’s down a bit this year though as it’s just under 50%.

Recently, Kreider has been part of a productive second line with David Desharnais and Jimmy Vesey. He is also an important part of the New York powerplay, as he provides a net-front presence on the first powerplay unit. The Rangers will hope that Kreider is not out long term, as they will need him as they enter the second half of the season and their push towards the playoffs.

Pavel Buchnevich took Kreider’s spot on the second line at the beginning of the second period. Buchnevich had been struggling of late and was recently dropped to the Rangers fourth line.

Stay tuned to LWOH as we will have updates on Kreider as they become available.

