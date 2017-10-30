July 20th, 2012, the Columbus Blue Jackets made what seemed to be the biggest move in franchise history at that point. Captain Rick Nash was traded to the New York Rangers in a five-player deal. Some now believe that Nash could come back to Columbus where his NHL career began. To be clear this is not something that might happen in the near future. This is something that could happen later in Nash’s career

Columbus Is Still Home

When players get traded in sports the majority of them will sell their house if they have one in that city. Rick Nash, however, still has his house in Upper Arlington and lives there during the summer. Nash is also very involved in the community especially the hockey community.

This past summer Nash asked Blue Jackets coaches if he could work with the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets. Nash was granted permission and followed thru. Nash worked with the 16 and 17-year-olds at the Ice Haus that’s attached to Nationwide Arena.

This was not the only time he was at the Ice Haus this summer as well. In previous off-seasons, Nash would workout in Columbus but at a rink away from Nationwide Arena. This year he had no issues returning to his old stomping grounds.

A Different Front Office

When Nash was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Rangers the general manager was Scott Howson. Howson was relieved of his duties in February of 2013 just seven months after trading Nash. Today John Davidson and Jarmo Kekalainen are running the show in Columbus. Neither, Davidson nor Kekalainen where a part of the Blue Jackets when Nash was in Columbus, they were with the St. Louis Blue at the time.

They only experience Nash has with anyone from the current Blue Jackets organization is head coach John Tortorella and forward Matt Calvert. Calvert only played 55 games with Nash in the two years they played together. Tortorella spent five years with the Rangers, Nash only being there for his last. Many people would argue that Tortorella is a different coach than the one that was chased out of New York.

Why This Won’t Happen in the Near Future

Nash will still demand a lot of money when his contract expires after this season. Cap space is not something the Blue Jackets have now. They can not afford to bring in someone who will demand the type of money Nash will. The Blue Jacket will have a projected $5,152,805 to resign seven current NHL roster players.

https://www.capfriendly.com/teams/bluejackets

Nash’s stats, while they have decreased over the last two seasons, are still good. Nash has scored 38 goals and 36 assists over the past two seasons. While the numbers are down, Nash has not played more than 67 games over that time. Nash has proven to be valuable in the postseason as well. In the last two season’s, Nash has played in 17 postseason games and scored nine points, including five goals.

http://www.hockeydb.com/ihdb/stats/pdisplay.php?pid=55239

There are a lot of factors that point to Rick Nash eventually returning to Columbus near the end of his career. There is the fact Nash continues to make Upper Arlington his off-season home. The fact that Nash is still heavily involved in the Columbus community. There is also the fact that the toxic management team that led to his trade are gone. All of these factors could be reasons Nash might return to Columbus in the future. Unfortunately, with his stats and the Blue Jackets cap space, it won’t likely be in the near future.

