The New York Rangers followed up their win over the Nashville Predators this morning with news from the trade block. The Rangers acquire defenseman Ryan Sproul from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Matt Puempel.

Matt Puempel was drafted in 2011 by the Ottawa Senators. During 52 games in Ottawa, Puempel earned only six points. The New York Rangers acquired Puempel in November of last season when they claimed him off waivers from the Senators. Last year he played 27 games with the Rangers amassing nine points including six goals and three assists. He scored his first career NHL hat trick against the Arizona Coyotes.

The 24 year-old Canadian forward split his time in the AHL with the Peterborough Petes, Kitchener Rangers, Bringhamton Senators and the Hartford Wolf Pack. He has 110 points in 159 games in his AHL career. This year, Puempal failed to impress during training camp, and cleared waivers and joined the Hartford Wolf Pack earlier this month.

Ryan Sproul was drafted 55th overall by the Red Wings in the 2011 NHL draft. He played his first NHL games last season with the Wings. Also 24 years-old, Sproul is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound right shot defenseman. He played 28 games with the Wings last year, earning seven points, one goal and six assists. Sproul was set to play with the Grand Rapids Griffins this year before his acquisition by the Rangers.

The New York Rangers are clearly stacking up their defensive roster as that remains their biggest weakness. They have now acquired a right shot defenseman. This trade could foreshadow another for the Blueshirts coming from their blue line. In the meantime, the Rangers have no time to relax as they need to continue to dig themselves out of their early season slump.

