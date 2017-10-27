Earlier this week, the New York Rangers placed Adam Cracknell on the waiver wire and to take his place, called up Cristoval “Boo” Nieves from their American Hockey League Affiliate- the Hartford Wolf Pack. Nieves was placed into Thursday night’s line-up against the Arizona Coyotes, where he centered the fourth line alongside Michael Grabner and Pavel Buchnevich. In his season debut, Nieves tallied three assists and looked quite strong in his role. He definitely made an impact and showed head coach Alain Vigneault that he is ready to play.

This season in Hartford, Nieves has two goals and an assist in seven games played. His last National Hockey League game was November 15 of 2016 against the Vancouver Canucks. In that game, he took 17 shifts for a total time-on-ice of 11:44. He did not tally any points and had a face-off percentage of 30%. The 23-year-old forward returned to the Rangers lineup on Thursday and tallied three assists. He had a total time-on-ice of 12:01 with a face-off percentage of 38%. He had a giveaway, a takeaway, and two shots on goal. His first assist of the night marked his first career NHL point as well. The Rangers defeated the win-less Coyotes by a score of 5-2.

Boo Nieves is seriously looking like the Rangers fourth-line center out there. #NYR pic.twitter.com/SOEsg83jmY — Elite Sports NY (@EliteSportsNY) October 27, 2017

Nieves was drafted 59th overall by the Rangers in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. From there he finished out his career at the University of Michigan. At Michigan, he played in 109 games, tallied 18 goals and 61 assists.

After college, he made his debut in the AHL. In his first season, he skated in a total of eight games, scoring twice and adding two helpers. In 2016-17, he took on a much larger role, playing in 40 games and notching six goals and twelve assists.

This season, Nieves is looking to break out of the minors and make a name for himself on the big stage, and Thursday’s performance against the Coyotes was a step in the right direction. Nieves looked sharp and played an excellent game, helping boost the Rangers offense to victory over the Yotes. His line accounted for four of the Rangers five goals (Two for Buchnevich, two for Grabner).

Boo Nieves is the first #NYR to record three assists in one of his first two NHL games since Dominic Moore (11/1/03 at MTL). — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) October 27, 2017

Related

View the original article on