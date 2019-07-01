CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 06: Semyon Varlamov #1 of the Colorado Avalanche makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on March 6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Avalanche 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, The New York Islanders are expected to sign free agent goaltender Semyon Varlamov when free agency opens on July 1st. Financial details have not yet been released. Varlamov will join Artemi Panarin as big free agent acquisitions with the Islanders.

The Islanders get a quality starting goaltender with experience. Over his 11-year NHL career, Varlamov has played for Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche. He has put up a 213-169-50 career record in 448 career appearances with 431 career starts. He also has a 2.68 goals-against-average, .916 save percentage, and 25 shutouts. Varlamov has a career 13-13 record in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games, with a 2.57 goals-against-average, .915 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Last season, Varlamov started in all 49 appearances he made with the Avs. He put up a 20-19-9 record with a 2.87 goals-against-average and .909 save percentage and two shutouts. His best season came in 2013-14 when he put up a 41-14-6 record with a 2.41 goals-against-average, .927 save percentage and two shutouts.

Varlamov also has seven career assists over the course of his 11-year career.

Semyon Varlamov Looks to Build After Eight-Year Stint With Avs

Last season Varlamov put up okay numbers but would end up losing the starting job to Philipp Grubauer. In March, Varlamov saw a lot of his playing time going to Grubauer who would basically carry the Avs into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. For Varlamov, this would end an eight-year stint with Colorado after he spent the first three years of his career with the Capitals.

Looking into next season the 23rd pick in the 2006 Draft will look to fill the void in net with the Islanders. He will compete for playing time with Thomas Greiss. Varlamov replaces Robin Lehner who is an unrestricted free agent. The change of scenery for Varlamov comes at the perfect time as the Avs have found a new stater in Grubauer.

