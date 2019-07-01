COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 20: Artemi Panarin #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck during the game against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 20, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders will sign free agent forward Artemi Panarin on July 1st. One year after being spurned by John Tavares, the Islanders get the biggest fish in 2019 free agent pond. Meanwhile, Panarin will make the move to the Big Apple, but not to MSG, rather to play his home games split between Barclay’s and the Nassau Coliseum.

A reported last-minute mega-offer of 12-years and $96 million from the Columbus Blue Jackets was not enough to keep Panarin in Ohio. It is doubtful that the Islanders will best that offer and so this move appears to be about more than just pure dollars for Panarin.

Word is the Blue Jackets do not expect Artemi Panarin will accept their last ditch offer of 8 years and $96 million by midnight tonight. So if he wants to make that total elsewhere, the salary will have to be $13.7 million a year. He must really, really want to play elsewhere. — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) July 1, 2019

Over his four-year NHL career, Panarin has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Chicago Blackhawks. He has put up 116 goals and 204 assists for 320 career points in 322 career NHL games. Panarin has added nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points in 27 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Undrafted, he signed with the Blackhawks as a free agent out of the KHL, before being traded to Columbus in the summer of 2017.

Last season he scored 28 goals and 59 assists for 87 points in 79 games played. He also added 23 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54.8 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of +6.4.

What This Means

In Panarin, the Islanders get one of the premier wingers in the game. An offensive powerhouse who can produce at both five-on-five and at even strength. His dynamic offensive skill set should form a lethal combination with Mathew Barzal and will change the Islanders team for years to come.

