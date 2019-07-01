NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders is called for goaltender interference during the second period against Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Barclays Center on April 26, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Islanders re-signed free agent forward Anders Lee to a seven-year contract worth $49 million, or $7 million per season.

Over his seven-year NHL career, Anders Lee has played exclusively for the New York Islanders. He has put up 152 goals and 106 assists for 258 career points in 425 career games. He was originally drafted in the sixth round, 152nd overall of the 2009 NHL draft by the New York Islanders.

Last season he scored 28 goals and 33 assists for 51 points. He also added 58 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49.2 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 2.1.

What This Means for the Future

Lee was named the captain of the New York Islanders on October 4, 2018. He signed a four-year $15 million contract on June 30, 2015. By staying, he avoids the same fate as the team’s previous captain, John Tavares. Tavares made instant news when he signed a seven-year $77 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Anders Lee has become quite the power-play-specialist with 24 power-play points over the last two seasons. The Islanders are receiving a player who is still young at 28-years-old (29 in July) and has some offensive skills. Lee was a highly sought after free agent but made it clear that he didn’t want to abandon the Islanders. He’s constantly stated that loyalty is the best asset in a teammate. With this new deal, both sides get their wish. The Islanders bring back their captain, only a year off of a great season, while Lee is able to stay in New York.

Lee is also an accurate shooter coming in with a career 14.4 percent shooting accuracy. His size (6’3″, 231lbs) can be quite intimidating to opposing players covering him. He is a physical player as well, averaging about 126 hits over the last six seasons. All-in-all, the Islanders are sticking with the power-forward that sparked their locker room, and their offence, last season.

