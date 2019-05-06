NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders (r) celebrates his powerplay goal at 13:17 of the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes and is joined by Cal Clutterbuck #15, Anders Lee #27 and Josh Bailey #12 in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Barclays Center on April 28, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Veteran forward Cal Clutterbuck of the New York Islanders could be out four to six months if he elects to get surgery for a number of issues. He’s currently seeking other opinions at this time. The news was first reported by Arthur Staple of The Athletic

To be clear on Clutterbuck: Stress fracture, two slipped disks and two rotated vertebrae. Could be a major procedure to fix this. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) May 6, 2019

Cal Clutterbuck Could Be Out A While

Clutterbuck needed to be helped off the ice in Game 2 of the Islanders’ second-round playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Welland, Ontario native managed to play Game 3 and 4 out the team’s second round series. New York was swept by Carolina in four games.

The 31-year-old told the media that he was dealing with a stress fracture, two slipped discs and two rotated vertebrae.

He had eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 73 games. He added 44 penalty minutes. His possession numbers were 47.1 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.4.

Clutterbuck has played for the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders over his 12-year NHL career. He has 117 goals and 112 assists for 229 career points in 787 career games. Minnesota originally drafted him in the third round, 27nd overall of the 2006 NHL Draft.

The best-case scenario for him is four to six weeks while the worst-case could see him out four to six months.

What This Means for the Future

Clutterbuck has never been a big-time goal-scorer, but he plays a big part for the team. He did a good job on the fourth line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. He’s also good defensive forward that does the little things and gives the team a spark.

He’s also great at disrupting shifts and throwing his body around. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz has raved about what the veteran forward has done this season. Clutterbuck being out for a while could really disrupt the team’s bottom six. He’s a solid team player and fills his role very well.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders (r) celebrates his powerplay goal at 13:17 of the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes and is joined by Cal Clutterbuck #15, Anders Lee #27 and Josh Bailey #12 in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Barclays Center on April 28, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on