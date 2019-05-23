PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 14: Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders prepares to take a faceoff during the first period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 14, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The New York Islanders. have re-signed free agent forward Brock Nelson to a six- year contract worth $36 million, or $6 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2024-25 season.

#Isles Transaction: Brock Nelson has agreed to terms on a six-year contract. Details: https://t.co/S182ZJSoO2 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 23, 2019

Over his six-year NHL career, Brock Nelson has played exclusively for the New York Islanders. He has put up 124 goals and 117 assists for 241 career points in 480 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 30th overall of the 2010 NHL draft by the New York Islanders.

Last season he scored 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points. He also added 28 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.1 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.8. He added four goals in eight playoff games this past season.

Nelson played two seasons at the University of North Dakota before turning pro. He attended Warroad High School, and was a finalist for Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey in 2010 after finishing the season with 73 points.

He’s also played internationally for Team USA at four IIHF World Championships, scoring 28 points (16 goals and 12 assists) in 32 games.

What This Means for the Future

The Islanders re-signed centre Brock Nelson to a one-year contract worth $4.25 million in July 2018. Nelson and the Islanders avoided arbitration, which was set for August.

He took a risk on himself with a bridge contract and came up huge with a big-money, long-term deal. Both he and the Islanders were happy with his stellar play in 2018-19.

The Islanders had plenty of cap space set at $31.7 million, but they also have multiple players set to be unrestricted or restricted free agents come July 1. The list includes Jordan Eberle, captain Anders Lee, Valterri Filpulla, Anthony Beauvillier, Michael Dal Colle, and Robin Lehner.

Nelson, who is 6’3″, 212lbs is a four-time 20-goal scorer and will help the Islanders. He will be a huge asset for the forward line for a long time.

