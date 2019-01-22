OTTAWA, ON – DECEMBER 08: Pittsburgh Penguins Center Derick Brassard (19) waits for a face-off during first period National Hockey League action between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators on December 8, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey is back with another day of NHL Trade Rumours. Today, we will be looking at rumours from the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes. Stay tuned every day for more NHL Trade Rumours.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Rumour: Columbus Blue Jackets insider Aaron Portzline mentioned that the Jackets had talked to the Pens about Derick Brassard. Luke Fox of Sportsnet also mentioned how he thinks the Nashville Predators or Winnipeg Jets could land him too.

Told #CBJ have had trade talks with #Pens regarding center Derick Brassard, who was drafted by Blue Jackets (No. 6 overall, ’06) and spent parts of six seasons in the sweater.

Given CBJ need at center, not a surprise. But trading with a Metro rival would be a tricky business. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 17, 2019

Analysis: The forward was brought over to the Pens at the deadline last year. He was thought by most to be a great pick up. However, he has really struggled in Pittsburgh. He is struggling to put up points and find chemistry with anyone on the Pens roster.

A change of scenery could be what is needed. It might be tricky for Columbus, as they will likely be competing with the Pens for a playoff spot. Therefore, the Pens may be more willing to send him to the Western Conference.

New York Islanders

Rumour: The Islanders are having contract talks with Anders Lee. However, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson have not started much yet. All three need new deals at the end of this season.

Follow-up to previous Isles tweet. Told contract talks ongoing and progressing with Lee. Not sure on timeline. No real talks with Eberle or Nelson camps. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 21, 2019

Analysis: The Islanders are in a tough place with these players. A team that most assumed would be bad at the beginning of the season is currently atop the Metropolitan Division. With so many teams in the Eastern Conference already far back, their chances of making it are high. Good structure and very good goaltending have helped.

A playoff round or two would be good for Long Island. However, letting someone like Eberle walk if he doesn’t wish to stay would be bad. If a deal can’t get done with one of these players, the Islanders may have to look hard at themselves and decide if they want to test the market. If there is no deal they consider worth it, they may just keep all three and try negotiating again after the season.

Detroit Red Wings

Rumour: Helene St. James interviewed Ken Holland, where he said almost any player is open for trade talk. Outside of the young core like Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou.

Analysis: This shouldn’t come as a surprise. It was already rumoured the Wings want a 1st for Gustav Nyquist and Jimmy Howard. The Wings are currently last in the East and tied for last in the league. They will be sellers at this deadline. However, for the right price, any player should be available as they continue to rebuild.

Carolina Hurricanes

Rumour: Bob McKenzie was on TSN Insider Trading, where they talk about NHL Trade Rumours and mentioned the Hurricanes. Although very happy with the Nino Niederreiter trade, the Canes may want to add another top-six forward.

Analysis: The Canes are tired of losing. They made many big moves over the summer, despite this, they still find themselves out of a spot. They currently sit 10th in the East, but are only seven points out of the second Wild Card spot. The hill may be a big one to climb for the Canes, but how many years in a row can a team sell?

With all the sellers, the market should favour the buyers this season. We could possibly see the Canes jump in and take advantage of what may be a cheap price for a top-six player as they try to make a run for the playoffs in the process.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on