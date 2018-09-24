UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Luca Sbisa #74 of the New York Islanders defends against the Philadelphia Flyers during a preseason game at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on September 16, 2018 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Islanders signed free-agent defenseman Luca Sbisa to a one-year deal. Earlier this off-season, Sbisa was invited to Islanders camp on a Professional Try-Out. He showed enough in camp to earn a deal with the team. Financial Terms have not yet been released.

#Isles sign D Luca Sbisa, who has been in camp on a PTO, to a one-year deal. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) September 24, 2018

Over his extensive decade-long NHL career, Sbisa has played for the Philidelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, and more recently the expansion team Vegas Golden Knights. He has put up 18 goals and 84 assists for 102 career points in 495 career NHL games. Sbisa has added one goal and seven assists for eight points in 32 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 19th overall of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Flyers.

Last season, he scored two goals and 12 assists for 14 points. He also added 15 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 43.8 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -9.1.

The 28-year-old also played 12 games and picked up four assists with the Vegas Golden Knights in their first-ever playoff bid. He was part of the team that exceeded all expectations to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

What This Means for the Future.

So far, the Italian-born defender has had a long and sometimes troublesome hockey career. Injuries have been an issue for the 28-year-old over the last few years but his occasional lapse of judgment and eagerness to push the pace of play made Sbisa unpopular in Vancouver. However, the seasoned defencemen seemed to fit in well with the ragtag group in Vegas and achieved the second-best points total of his career.

With the Islanders, Sbisa could add that extra experience to the relatively younger demographic. It is hoped that with enough support, Sbisa can bring some experience and leadership to the Islanders back end.

