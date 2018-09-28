BROOKLYN, NY – JANUARY 07: Tempers flair up towards the end of the second period of a Metropolitan Division match-up between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders on January 07, 2018, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by David Hahn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MNM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

Alex and Chace are back with their final week of preseason previews. Just one week away from the NHL season, the guys look at the 2018 Metropolitan Division. They look at how everything will unfold and what they like and dislike about each team.

As always, they start their way from the bottom and work up in the 2018 Metropolitan Division. They have set tiers for teams to fall in. With all teams falling in three tiers. “Out of playoffs, playoff hunt, in playoffs for sure” is the three they split teams up to. Some teams Alex and Chace have more confidence in than others.

Alex and Chace debate which of the New York teams will be worse this season, and where to slot the rest of the Metro in what could be a close division. They ask if this is the same dominant Metro team we have been used to, or is regression happening?

Do they want to bite the bullet and put the Hurricanes in a playoff spot this year? Where do they rank Columbus with all the team uncertainty in the future? Find out all of this and more, with the MnM Hockey Podcast!

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

