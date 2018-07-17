NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Ryan Pulock #6 of the New York Islanders reacts against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period during their game at Barclays Center on February 13, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The New York Islanders have re-signed restricted free agent defencemen Ryan Pulock to a two-year deal. Financial terms have not yet been released. This deal carries him through the 2019-20 season when he will again be a restricted free agent.

#Isles Transaction: The team has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with defenseman Ryan Pulock. Pulock set career numbers last season with 32 points (10 goals and 22 assists). Details: https://t.co/3tVlglNOrx pic.twitter.com/Fn9HNuLPvG — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 17, 2018

Pulock has spent his entire three-year NHL career with the New York Islanders. He has scored 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points in 84 career NHL games. Pulock has added a goal and two assists for three points in six career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 15th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Islanders.

Last season, he had a career year, scoring 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points in 68 games. He also added 14 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49.6 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of +4.2. Pulock is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract worth $4.275 million with an AAV of $1,363,333. He signed this contract in October 2013.

This season the 6-foot-2, 212-pound defencemen finished fourth in hits and fifth in blocked shots on the Islanders. Pulock mainly played on the third pairing with Adam Pelech. He led all defensemen on the Islanders with five power-play goals while playing on the second power-play unit with Jordan Eberle. Pulock also is able to get the puck on net and was third on the Islanders this year in shots.

For the coming years expect Pulock to be either on the second or third pairing for the Islanders and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Isles gave him a chance on the top power-play unit next season. At only 23 years old expect Pulock to have a bright future with the Islanders.

