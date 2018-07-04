OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 29: Ottawa Senators Defenceman Erik Karlsson (65) waits for a face-off during third period National Hockey League action between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators on March 29, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There are plenty of rumours to go around after the early flurry. There are still some names available, but a couple big names via trade. Today we talk about rumours involving Erik Karlsson, Artemi Panarin and Calvin de Haan.

The rumours come from the original source and are subject to change.

Erik Karlsson

Rumour: Multiple sources have reported that the Norris Trophy winner is free to negotiate a contract extension with another team. Ottawa Sun reporter Bruce Garrioch said that the Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks, New York Rangers and Dallas Stars are all in the mix for the influential blueliner.

Karlsson got offered an eight-year contract at $10 million per season. However, it’s likely that Karlsson is going to be moved.

In addition to interest from Vegas, Tampa, San Jose and the Rangers, there’s talk in league circles that Dallas has shown interest in Erik Karlsson. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 3, 2018

Analysis: It’s another blow to the Ottawa Senators franchise that keeps self-inflicting them. The Swede is arguably the most beloved player in franchise history and loves the Canadian capital. However, it looks like the relationship is going to end.

Ottawa must get the most it can for their star defenceman or the trade will be pointless. The Senators will already be a team in the mix to win the lottery but won’t be able to gain the benefit of that pick with it going to the Colorado Avalanche.

Artemi Panarin

Rumour: Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet said in his 31 Thoughts column that the young Columbus Blue Jackets forward would love to play in a large market. Friedman suggested that he’d like to play in New York, Los Angeles or Florida.

Analysis: The Rangers are sticking with the plan of not mortgaging their prospects to get one more run at the playoffs before Henrik Lundqvist retires. Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton is not going to roll the dice just yet.

The Los Angeles Kings are likely out of play due to the lack of cap space. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers would be interesting places, but Tampa would have to move some things around to make a trade work.

Calvin de Haan

Rumour: David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in adding the New York Islanders defenceman. Brian Lawton of the NHL Network said de Haan has whittled his list down to the New Jersey Devils, Rangers, Stars or returning to the Islanders.

Hearing that Calvin de hann has identified 4 clubs that would be excellent organizations to join. A return to @NYIslanders or joining @NYRangers #devils #stars he is expected to sign a multi year deal today! @NHLNetwork — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) July 2, 2018

Analysis: It’s no surprise that teams are lining up to get him. He has loads of potential despite being bit by the injury bug. He’s the best defensive name left on the free agent market.

