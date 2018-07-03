BUFFALO, NY – APRIL 05: Buffalo Sabres Goalie Robin Lehner (40) prepares to make save during the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres NHL game on April 5, 2017, at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY (Photo by John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

The New York Islanders have agreed to a new contract with unrestricted free agent goaltender Robin Lehner. The deal is for one year and worth $1.5M. Lehner became an unrestricted free agent when the Buffalo Sabres chose not to make him a qualifying offer.

In Lehner, the Islanders get a goalie with starting experience. Lehner is a large frame goalie and his prime is yet to come. In 53 games for the Sabres last season, he put up a 14-26-9 record with a .908 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average. While the Sabres struggled, it was not all on Lehner, who was regularly shelled and forced to deal with defensive breakdowns.

He can handle a heavy load playing in 59 games during the 2016-17 season. That year, he had a .920 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average. He also faced 1,910 shots. Over his eight-year NHL career, Lehner has played for the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres. He has put up a career save percentage of .915 and a goals-against average of 2.82 in 219 career games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 46th overall of the 2009 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators.

Lehner is coming off of a one-year, $4-million contract that he signed with the Sabres last summer. His qualifying offer would have been $4-million

Lehner will compete for the number one goaltending job with the Islanders next season. The Islanders were a prolific offense last season but did not make the playoffs, in large part due to having the league’s worst goaltending. While the team has lost John Tavares and the offense is sure to take a hit, they hope that Lehner can help ease the issues in net.

Main Image: BUFFALO, NY – APRIL 05: Buffalo Sabres Goalie Robin Lehner (40) prepares to make save during the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres NHL game on April 5, 2017, at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY (Photo by John Crouch / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Related

View the original article on