The guys are back and with all the news of the past week! They also look at the New York Islanders Season and take a deep dive into the team. Alex and Chace start by taking a look at some of the extensions signed this past week. They start with the Anthony Mantha contract in Detroit. The guys give their thoughts on it and overall feel the deal was solid.

Following that, they look at the big one, Nikita Kucherov. They discuss what type of player Kucherov is and how good he really is. Exploring whether or not they believe this was a good deal for the Bolts.

Finally, the guys switch to the main topic of the podcast, the New York Islanders. The deep dive includes looking at the Isles team. From the forwards, Alex can’t believe they have under contract, to the defence Chace finds very underwhelming. They look at mistakes this team has made in the past year. They also look at the future and what it holds. They finally talk about how they would fix the Islanders going forward.

