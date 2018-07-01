TORONTO, ON – APRIL 19: Leo Komarov #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during the warm-up prior to playing against the Washington Capitals in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 19, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Capitals defeated the Maple Leafs 5-4 to even series 2-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Free agent winger Leo Komarov has agreed to join the New York Islanders. He signs a four-year contract, worth $12M, or $3M AAV per season. This came after the Islanders lost out on re-signing John Tavares

Leo Komarov to the NYI, four years, AAV of $3M. Yearly breakdown is $4M, $3.5M, $2.5M and $2M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2018

In Leo Komarov, the Islanders get a valuable depth player who brings his all, game in and game out. The gritty forward is good defensively and gets under other players skin. He has shown some offensive ability in the past, but it was lacking this past season. Last year, he scored seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 74 games. He also added 31 minutes in penalties.

His possession numbers are 44.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -6.8. He only played in two games for the Leafs in the playoffs before missing the remainder of their first-round series due to injury. Those totals are much lower compared to the previous season, where he scored 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points.

Over his six-year NHL career, Komarov has only played for the Toronto Maple Leafs prior to going to free agency. He has put up 52 goals and 72 assists for 124 career points in 327 career games. Komarov drafted in the sixth round, 180th overall of the 2006 NHL draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs

What This Means for the Future

The Leafs will now have to look at who can step into Komarov’s spot either via a trade, or someone in their depth chart. The Leafs allow an aging veteran to leave and hope to fill his spot with a fast speedy youngster which is what they’re all about at this time.

For Komarov’s new team, they get an experienced winger who gets under the opponent’s skin and can provide some offense from time-to-time.

TORONTO, ON – APRIL 19: Leo Komarov #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during the warm-up prior to playing against the Washington Capitals in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on April 19, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Capitals defeated the Maple Leafs 5-4 to even series 2-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on