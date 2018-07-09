Czech Republic’s Jan Kovar (L) controls the puck ahead of Russia’s Vladislav Gavrikov in the men’s semi-final ice hockey match between the Czech Republic and the Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)

The New York Islanders has signed Czech Republic center Jan Kovar to a one year deal worth $2 million.

#Isles Transaction: The team has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with forward Jan Kovar. Kovar has averaged over a point per game (286) in 285 KHL games played the past five seasons. Details: https://t.co/LXAp5AhqoJ pic.twitter.com/QgGkdjLJi5 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 9, 2018

Over his 10-year career, Kovar has played in the Czech Republic with Plzen HC as well as in the KHL with Magnitogorsk Metallurg. He has scored 157 career goals and added 291 career assists in 521 career games.

Last season he scored seven goals and 28 assists for 35 points in 54 games in the KHL. He also added 80 minutes in penalties. His KHL contract ended at the end of the KHL season. He has been rumoured to make the jump to the NHL for quite some time.

Kovar played for the Czech Republic at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. He scored three goals and two assists for five points in six games in the tournament. He was also an alternate captain on the team. Kovar has been a regular for his country in several international competitions.

Kovar is coming off his first non-double digit goal total since the 2009-10 season. He is currently averaging a little under 16 goals a year while playing overseas. Kovar will look to get his scoring touch back and be a top-six forward with the Islanders. At 28 years old Kovar should have a number of years of good hockey left before he hangs up the skates. One of his biggest challenges will be adjusting to the NHL after playing in the Czech League and KHL for the first 10 years of his career.

Kovar has the ability to play on the wing as well as center.

