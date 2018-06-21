LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 22: Head coach Barry Trotz of the Washington Capitals speaks after winning the Jack Adams Award for top head coach during the 2016 NHL Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to a report from TSN’s Darren Dreger, the New York Islanders will hire Barry Trotz as their new head coach shortly. Elliotte Freidman of Sportsnet reports that he will sign a five-year deal worth upwards of $20 million or $4 million per season. This deal carries him through the 2022-23 season.

Sources say Barry Trotz and the New York Islanders are closing in on an agreement for Trotz to be the Isles next head coach. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 21, 2018

No one is expecting Lou Lamoriello to confirm anything…but word here in DAL is a five-year deal for Trotz at least $4M per year. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2018

Over his 19-year NHL coaching career, Trotz has coached the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals. During the regular season, he is 762-568-100 (with 60 ties) in his 15 years of coaching. During the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he is 55-58 in 113 games. Trotz won the Jack Adams Award as NHL Coach Of The Year in 2015-16.

Last season Trotz, led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup Championship in franchise history. The Capitals had a 49-26-7 and were Metropolitan Division Champions for a third consecutive season. He also led them past the second round for the first time during his reign in Washington. Trotz resigned after his Cup win had triggered a two-year extension to his contract. Trotz and the Capitals attempted to re-negotiate the contract but were unable to come to terms on the financial compensation or length of the deal.

After resigning as head coach of the Capitals, Trotz will be joining the Islanders. The Islanders are getting a coach with 15 years of experience and a coach who is coming off his first Stanley Cup Championship. Trotz will look to lead his new club to a Stanley Cup and will be hoping to make it back to back years as a head coach of a Stanley Cup Champion. Not only can Trotz take a contender to the playoffs he also has the ability to help build a non-contender into a contender with his coaching. He was the first coach of the Nashville Predators and took them from expansion team to contender over his 11 years in Music City.

The Islanders hope that hiring an experienced and winning head coach will be enough to lure John Tavares to re-sign with the team. Once the Tavares issue is settled Lamoriello’s next issue could be finding a starting goaltender for the team.

