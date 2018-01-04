The New York Islanders announced today that Scott Mayfield agreed to term on a five-year contract extension. The Islanders defenseman has appeared in a career-high 29 games this season. His 10 points, (8 goals, 2 assists) average 17:34 ice time makes him one of the most active of the Islanders defensemen in 2017. He also leads the Islanders in penalty minutes with 35. The contract for the 25-year-old defenseman locks him in through the 2023-24 season. The contract is $1.45 million per season and $7.25 million for the duration.

The Islanders selected the St. Louis, Missouri native, Mayfield in the second round (34th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He previously signed a two-year one-way deal with the Islanders in 2016. He appeared in 65 regular-season games with the Islanders and two Stanley Cup Playoff games. Mayfield has also played 223 American Hockey League games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers His stats totaling 12 goals, 38 assists and 411 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Mayfield attended the University of Denver, where he scored 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) and collected 192 penalty minutes in 81 games over two seasons.

Mayfield played two seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League, prior to joining the Islanders. In those 111 career USHL games, Mayfield totaled 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) and 304 penalty minutes.

Islanders Hope To Turn Around Against Pittsburgh

The Islanders are in the midst of a slump. They have won only five of their last 14 games. Entering Thursday’s game against their Metropolitan Division rivals the Philadelphia Flyers they hope to turn that around. Coach Doug Weight said about the upcoming game and the slump

“We have a good team and I told the guys that. You’re going to go through these things. It’s time for our group to lose the frailty. We have to come out of this. We have to come out fighting & put in a great gritty effort tomorrow.”

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on