The New York Islanders may be in negotiation to severe their relationship with their current home, Barclays Center, however, they are nearly unstoppable at home this season. Going 5-0-1 so far, despite no long-term arena deal, they are making the most of their temporary home. The Islanders have been scoring goals at a blistering pace, sitting third in the NHL with 54 goals to date. The recent game against the Colorado Avalanche finished 6-4 Islanders and featured plenty of goals. In addition, it featured a Gordie Howe hat trick for Scott Mayfield and a rookie record for Mat Barzal.

John Tavares Leads The Way

Tavares had a slow start to the season. He scored and assisted very little in the first two games. Leaving many Islanders fans wondering whether his contract negotiations were upsetting his game. He answered those questions by getting red-hot. He has been scoring at a high pace that continues into the game against the Oilers. His nine goals in five games earned him the NHL First Star of the week honors. He currently leads the team in scoring with 18 points and 12 goals in 14 games played. Look for Tavares to stay hot during the month of November.

.@Barzal_97 is the first #NHL rookie since 2011 to tally five assists in a game. #notabigdeal pic.twitter.com/vSLknBa92W — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 6, 2017

Mat Barzal Picks Up Assist Record

2016 First round draft pick, Barzal had an auspicious NHL start in 2016. He had two penalties inside of 4 minutes. He was sent back to the WHL Seattle Thunderbirds to work on his game. Furthermore he earned regular season and playoff MVP honors. In addition Barzal led that team to the WHL Championship. The maturity and technique that he picked up in the WHL translate to exceptional play in the NHL. Against the Avalanche, he notched five assists, becoming one of only ten rookies in the history of the NHL to accomplish the feat. Due to his speed, stickhandling, and confidence when under pressure serve the Islanders well to create scoring opportunities. As a result watch for Barzal to continue to rack up assists and blossom into a true scoring threat throughout the season.

Josh Bailey The Workhorse

Turn on @NHLNetwork NOW to catch Josh Bailey (the @NHL‘s 2nd star of the week 🙌) talking about the #Isles and his 🔥 start. pic.twitter.com/wXQprGBKhG — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 6, 2017

Bailey has been on fire for the Islanders. His 15 assists lead the Islanders. He is the longest-tenured member of the team. He came off of a career year in 2016 and continues to put himself in the right place at the right time for the Islanders. Furthermore, his three goals and the assists leave him behind only captain Tavares in scoring. With the Islanders clicking Bailey will continue to factor into the Islanders scoring by setting up his linemates. It is a role that Bailey plays well. Look for Bailey to score more goals during the month of November.

Doug Weight Holding The Islanders Accountable

Weight, though happy about their record is holding the Islanders accountable for their mistakes as well. His post game interview spoke to his disappointment at the Islanders goals-against average which sits at 21st of 31 teams. Noting that the power play is hot and the puck finding the net. The Islanders need to improve in that area to be competitive in the Metropolitan.

“We got some breaks. The power play has been hot & the puck is finding the net, which is fortunate for us.” Doug Weight’s take on #COLvsNYI: pic.twitter.com/j3wipCEsDP — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 6, 2017

