The New York Islanders win. Its something that we have been able to say after their last two games as the club begins to find their offensive groove. Mat Barzal has points in his last three games, including his first NHL goal in the 4-3 SO win over the New York Rangers. Anders Lee also potted two goals in the 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Additionally, the Islanders goalies have been playing well.

The expectations of the Islanders number one center are high this season. The arena situation and his contract negotiations still loom large over this team. During the first six games Tavares factored into scoring mostly via assists. Tavares seems to have settled into this season after this weekend. He nailed a backhand shoot out goal to beat the Rangers 4-3. Against the Sharks, Tavares had a three-point night including a patient and well-timed assist on a Lee goal in the third period. He also scored on an empty net in the waning minutes, to ensure the 5-3 victory for the Islanders. Tavares came into the game without a point in four games. The Islanders value his leadership and dedication

Greiss backstopped Islanders to victory against San Jose. He made 28 saves for the Islanders. He allowed the hat-trick from Logan Couture. The Islanders had three- goal third period giving Greiss the offensive support he needs to ensure the victory. His save percentage of .917 and his 2-1 record give him a slight edge over Jaroslav Halak early in the year. The Islanders defensive lapses, as they try to score from the blue line, put pressure on both goalies to perform. Greiss’s game against the Sharks shows that he can. Islanders fans and staff are looking for more of these nights from Greis in the future.

Anders Lee

The offensive star of San Jose game and current points leader Lee finds himself in good scoring positions often and to great reward. His five goals lead the Islanders by two over teammates Josh Bailey and Tavares. Furthermore, in the third period, Lee patiently waited for a highlight reel assist from Tavares that went through defenseman Brent Burns legs and tucked the puck home to take the lead 4-2. The hope for Bailey is that he not lose that confidence and scoring throughout this season.

Josh Bailey

Bailey had a career year in 2016 and picked up right where he left off in the early games of this season. In addition, his six points in the first eight games place him at the top of the points leader board with Tavares and Lee at six each. His between the legs goal against the Sharks electrified the Islanders and their fans. With the capability of Bailey to score when in tight and read plays well. Bailey is expected to score often this season.

Doesn’t get much better than this. 🔥 Watch Josh Bailey’s goal on repeat & tune in to @SiriusXMNHL at 12:30pm ET to catch him on the radio 🎧 pic.twitter.com/tV0KnBUCTr — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 23, 2017

Related

View the original article on