The New York Islanders announced that Josh Ho-Sang has been assigned to Bridgeport today. Ho-Sang was a healthy scratch for the last two games after being benched for the third period and overtime of the New York Rangers game last Thursday. This was due to overly long shifts and positioning issues. The Islanders decided to send Ho-Sang back to an environment in which he had a lot of success last year for more development. He had 10 goals and 26 assists in 50 games for Bridgeport, under Brent Thompson in 2016.

Coach Doug Weight said in an interview with Newsday. “I don’t think that we’re as good a team as we can be without Josh on the ice. He can make us better and there are some areas he wants to address.” Weight went on to say “He wants to find out how to be better at those things.“

During the interview, Weight alluded to the fact that he, Ho-Sang and the Islanders are all on the same page regarding his development. Saying that “We’re all in a good place with this relationship. It’s on the right path, and we have the utmost respect for Brent and what he instills in his guys”

Ho-Sang worked well with Brock Nelson early in the season. He put up four assists in six games, including three on Nelson goals, scored during their California swing. Weight had a lot of praise for Ho-Sang and the maturity that he showed in the assignment. He said about Ho-Sang’s outlook on the demotion “He did, or he’s a damn good actor” going on to say “I suspect the way he’s taken this, he’ll be pushing to get back real quick.”

Ho-Sang is waiver exempt. This factors into the decision-making process for roster moves for the Islanders. They also brought Alan Quine off of the injured reserve list. The Islanders are set to assign him Bridgeport for conditioning. The Islanders assigning Ho-Sang and Quine to Bridgeport are necessary roster moves to avoid placing Quine on waivers.

