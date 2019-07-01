NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 13: Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Nashville Predators is hit by a puck while jumping in front of goalie Ben Bishop #30 of the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils have signed free agent right wing Wayne Simmonds to a one-year contract worth $5 million. Simmonds will be an unrestricted free agent again next summer.

#NJDevils news: The club has agreed to terms with right wing Wayne Simmonds on a one-year contract worth $5,000,000. pic.twitter.com/6HrpsM99Xt — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 1, 2019

Over his 12-year NHL career, Simmonds has played for the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Nashville Predators. He has put up 243 goals and 231 assists for 474 career points in 841 career NHL games. He was originally drafted in the 2nd round, 61st overall of the 2007 NHL draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

Last season he scored 17 goals and 13 assists for 30 points. He also added 99 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.3 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -3.4.

What This Means for the Future

Simmonds was an important franchise player for the Philadelphia Flyers for much of the past eight seasons. He was a “Heart-and-soul-player” on the Flyers’ top-six and arguably the team’s best all-around forward for many years. We saw him hit the 25-goal-plateau five times along with four seasons with at least 100 PIM.

The Devils lock down Simmonds on a one-year deal giving him dollars instead of term. At almost 31, some may wonder if Simmonds’ best years are behind him. He plays a hard game and his style of play may not be sustainable for much longer. The Devils likely had this in mind in only giving Simmonds one year.

Only time will tell if this is a good signing for the Devils. If Simmonds is able to produce like he did in his prime, this might turn out to be a brilliant signing and a huge improvement for the depth of the Devils forward group.

Main Photo: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 13: Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Nashville Predators is hit by a puck while jumping in front of goalie Ben Bishop #30 of the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on