NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 31: Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils moves in on Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangersat the Prudential Center on January 31, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. The Rangers defeated the Devils 4-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

New Jersey Devils will be without the services of their forward Miles Wood heading into the game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Miles Wood will be out with an upper-body injury. His injury occurred during the second period on Thursday night, when the Devils hosted the New York Islanders. Wood never returned for the Devils that night.

⚠️ Miles Wood is out tomorrow for #NJDevils against Minnesota. Joey Anderson will draw back into the lineup for the first time since his ankle injury. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) 8. februára 2019

Miles Wood Out With Upper-body Injury

The Devils are struggling this season and currently find themselves 15 points behind the last playoff place in the Eastern Conference. Miles Wood suffered an upper-body injury during the second period against the Islanders. Head Coach John Hynes announced that he will miss today´s game versus the Minnesota Wild at Prudential Center.

Miles Wood played in 50 games over the current campaign. He collected five goals and 17 points and missed two games prior to the game on Thursday. Wood was playing as a left-winger on the second line alongside Travis Zajac as of late. Forward Joey Anderson will draw back into the lineup to fill up the gap. Anderson already skated in 11 games with the Devils this year tallying one goal and one assist. Wood carries $2,750,000 salary cap hit until 2021-2022 season.

New Jersey Suffering With Injuries

Taylor Hall has been missing for quite a while now as he played in 33 games this year. “As of now, we are planning on him coming back and playing. Right now there are no plans of him not playing this year,” said John Hynes after the practice on Friday.

The Devils at least got defenceman Ben Lovejoy back, when they faced the Islanders. Lovejoy was missing for a few weeks from midway point of January. But another defenceman Sami Vatanen remains sidelined with a concussion. Same applies to forward Stefan Noesen, who is still on the injured reserve list.

