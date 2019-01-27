PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Philadelphia Flyers Nicholas Aube-Kuebel checks New Jersey Devils defenceman Ben Lovejoy in a game Nov. 15 at the Wells Fargo Center. (Kate Frese/Last Word on Sports.)

The New Jersey Devils have announced that defenceman Ben Lovejoy is now on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The move is retroactive to Jan. 15.

#NJDevils news: New Jersey has placed D Ben Lovejoy (@RevLovejoy6) (upper body) on IR, retroactive to 1/15/19. The club has recalled F Kevin Rooney (@kroons25), D Egor Yakovlev, and G Cam Johnson (@itsyaboiiceej) from @BingDevils (AHL). They will be at today’s practice. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 27, 2019

There’s no specific moment that the Concord, New Hampshire native was injured. He’s been out the last two games before the All-Star Break. Lovejoy may return anytime he’s fit to play.

He has scored one goal and five assists for six points to go along with 29 penalty minutes in 43 games this season. His possession numbers are 49.1 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 0.1.

The 34-year-old has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils in his 11-year NHL career. He has 19 goals and 79 assists for 98 career points in 516 career games. Lovejoy signed as an undrafted free agent after a successful college hockey career with stops at Boston College at Dartmouth.

This is the second time that Lovejoy has been on injured reserve. He was on IR in October with a lower-boy injury.

New Jersey brought up defenceman Egor Yakovlev, forward Kevin Rooney and goalie Cam Johnson from AHL Binghamton. They will practice with the club in Newark on Sunday. Yakovlev will likely take Lovejoy’s spot in the lineup until the veteran returns.

What This Means for the Future

New Jersey is banged up as Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall is still injured. Goalie Cory Schneider is on a conditioning assignment in the AHL.

The Devils are at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 43 points. That is also tied with the Ottawa Senators for the worst point total in the league.

Lovejoy won’t pile up the points, but he adds veteran leadership for the Devils. He has a big frame at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds but can also skate a little.

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Philadelphia Flyers Nicholas Aube-Kuebel checks New Jersey Devils defenceman Ben Lovejoy in a game Nov. 15 at the Wells Fargo Center. (Kate Frese/Last Word on Sports.)

Related

View the original article on