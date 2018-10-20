The New Jersey Devils announced that a pair of veteran players are injured and will be re-evaluated in a week’s time. Forward Travis Zajac and defenseman Ben Lovejoy will both miss next Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Zajac was injured in Thursday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the first loss of the Devils season. He got tangled up with Mikko Rantanen in the second period and appeared to injure his leg. Zajac left the game and did not return. It was not clear when Lovejoy was injured, but his injury was also reported as a lower-body injury suffered against the Avalanche.

Zajac, 33, has two goals and two assists in six games for the Devils this season. He has 169 goals and 296 assists for 465 points in 847 career NHL games. Zajac has spent his entire 13-year NHL career with the Devils.

Lovejoy, 34, has one assist in five games this season. He has scored 18 goals and 75 assists for 93 points in 478 career games.

Schneider Returns

There was also some good news as Cory Schneider has been cleared to resume playing after off-season surgery. He is headed to Binghamton to get in some action as he has not yet played this season.

Confirmed: Cory Schneider will start in net at home tomorrow against Cleveland. 🎟 https://t.co/zLkZJoSwu5 pic.twitter.com/upGfRdqj6e — Binghamton Devils (@BingDevils) October 19, 2018

The Devils made a pair of roster moves in order to fill in for the injuries and as Schneider had to be activated off IR and put on the roster in order to take the AHL conditioning assignment. Forward John Quenneville and defenseman Eric Gryba are headed to the AHL. Centre Kevin Rooney will be added to the roster. He will take Zajac’s spot in the lineup.

New Jersey has assigned forward John Quenneville to Binghamton (AHL). The club has recalled center Kevin Rooney from Binghamton. He will meet the team in Philadelphia. #NJDevils — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 19, 2018

The Devils are expected to use defenseman Steven Santini in Lovejoy’s place on the third pair with Will Butcher.

