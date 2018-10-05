SAN JOSE, CA – MARCH 20: Drew Stafford #18 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on March 20, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Drew Stafford

The New Jersey Devils have announced that forward Drew Stafford has signed a one-year, one-way contract with the club worth $810,000. Stafford attended Devils training camp on a professional tryout contract. The Devils announced the move on Friday.

The #NJDevils have agreed to terms with RW Drew Stafford on a one-year, one-way contract worth $810,000. Stafford had been with New Jersey since the start of training camp on a PTO. pic.twitter.com/KMki3vQvmL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 5, 2018

Stafford has played for the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils over his 12-year NHL career. He has put up 191 goals and 224 assists for 415 career points in 784 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 13th overall of the 2004 NHL draft by the Buffalo Sabres. The 32-year-old also appeared in two playoff games for New Jersey.

Stafford was a three-year standout for the University of North Dakota where he totaled 48 goals and 66 assists for 114 points. He was part of the gold-medal winning Team USA squad at the 2004 World Junior Championships.

Last season he scored eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 59 games. He also added 10 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.1.

Two players have earned their way onto the Devils via preseason PTOs since 2015 when general manager Ray Shero took over in 2015. Lee Stempniak did so in 2015-16 and Kevin Hayes made the team out of camp in 2017-18.

What This Means for the Future

Stafford was a fixture in the lineup early last season but was a healthy scratch later on. Stafford went unsigned during the free agency period but joined the Devils on a tryout basis and made enough of an impression to earn a spot on the team. He gives the team some flexibility at forward as he can play up and down the lineup.

Stafford’s veteran presence should also be welcome in the locker room.

