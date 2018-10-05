NEWARK, NJ – OCTOBER 07: Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils skates in his first NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche at the Prudential Center on October 7, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils announced that forward Jesper Bratt is sidelined for at least a few weeks with a fractured jaw.

The #NJDevils have placed F Jesper Bratt (fractures jaw) on injured reserve. Bratt was hit by a puck that deflected off the crossbar in practice yesterday. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 5, 2018

#NJDevils Jesper Bratt will not require surgery but will be out “a few weeks” according to head coach John Hynes. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 5, 2018

The Devils are in Sweden preparing for a pair of games to open their season against the Edmonton Oilers. Bratt was injured when a puck came off the crossbar and hit him in the face during yesterday’s practice.

Last, he scored 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points in 74 games. He also added 18 minutes in penalties. Bratt’s strong rookie season helped the Devils to be one of the most surprising teams in the league and qualify for the playoffs. His possession numbers were 46.6 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -2.1. Bratt only played one game in the Devils first-round Stanley Cup Playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 20-year-old Swedish forward was originally drafted in the sixth-round, 162nd overall at the 2016 NHL Entry draft by the Devils.

John Hynes on Jesper Bratt: “He has a fracture, and no surgery is needed so that’s good news. He should be able to continue his physical activity over the course of (rehab) and he’ll be back ready to go when the time comes.” — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) October 5, 2018

What This Means for the Future

The Devils will need to get more secondary scoring if they want to make a return to the playoffs this year. It may be too much to ask of Taylor Hall to put together a repeat of his Hart Trophy season. Bratt was a young forward the team was counting on to continue his progression and increase his point totals. Instead, they now have a hole in the lineup. The team has placed Bratt on injured reserve and has signed Drew Stafford to a one-year deal to help fill in for him.

Main Photo: NEWARK, NJ – OCTOBER 07: Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils skates in his first NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche at the Prudential Center on October 7, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

