NEWARK, NJ – MARCH 4: Cory Schneider #35 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at the Prudential Center on March 4, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils have added goaltender Cory Schneider to the active roster. Schneider missed the Devils first eight games with a hip injury and is coming off two rehab starts with Binghamton in the AHL. The Devils announced that he will be at practice and will travel with the team on their road trip.

#NJDevils has recalled goaltender Cory Schneider from his conditioning loan in Binghamton (AHL). He will be at practice this morning. In addition, the club has assigned goaltender Eddie Lack to Binghamton on a conditioning loan (he will count as on the NHL roster). — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 29, 2018

Schneider spent the first five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks after being drafted by the team in 2004. He was acquired by the Devils in 2013. He is 161-140-52 with a 2.36 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 370 career games. Last season he went 17-16-6 with a 2.93 goals-against-average and .907 save percentage. He also had one shutout last season.

With Schneider returning to the Devils, the question still remains if he will go back to being the starter. Keith Kinkaid who has been the Devils starter is currently 5-2-1 with a 2.12 goals-against-average and .925 save percentage in eight games this season. Kinkaid, had a career year last season picking up 26 wins for the Devils. The Devils don’t have back-to-back games until November 5th and 6th which could be when Schneider gets his first start of the season for the Devils.

It’s likely that if both goalies have a strong season the Devils will roll with whichever goalie is hot at the moment. This would be beneficial in knowing the injuries that have hampered Schneider in the past.

In a corresponding move to bring up Schneider, the Devils have assigned Eddie Lack to Binghamton on a conditioning loan. Lack hasn’t gotten a start for the Devils this season and was brought in as an extra goalie for the Devils to while Schneider recovered from off-season surgery.

