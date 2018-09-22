NEWARK, NJ – FEBRUARY 11: Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center on February 11, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-3. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Left-wing Miles Wood signed a four-year, $11 million contract extension with the New Jersey Devils this afternoon. The contract carries a $2.75 million AAV or cap hit per season. Wood is coming off a breakout sophomore season with the Devils, earning 32 points in 76 games. He will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights at the end of the deal.

BREAKING: The #NJDevils have re-signed forward @MilesWood44 to a four-year deal! 📄✍️😈 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 22, 2018

Miles Wood Re-Signs with New Jersey Devils After Sophomore Success

Miles Wood’s great sophomore season with the Devils punched his ticket with the franchise for the foreseeable future. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL draft, 100th overall, Wood first made the Devils roster as a 21-year-old in 2016-17. Since then the Buffalo, New York native has found success in the Garden State on the fourth line. Wood had the sixth most points and fourth most goals on the Devils this season.

Although his TOI diminished from his first season to his second, he proved invaluable to the Devils throughout the year. His speed and front-of-the-net presence make him a definite threat whenever he’s on the ice. Wood even earned his first NHL-career hat trick this season against the Chicago Blackhawks on November 12, 2017. Wood is also a dominant physical presence on the ice. Standing at 6’2″ and 195 pounds, he wasn’t shy about throwing a hit or dropping the gloves to get his team going. His chemistry with Jimmy Hayes and Nick Lappin was the most prominent, appearing on separate lines with them frequently.

Before arriving on the Devils regular roster, Wood put up some serious points for Boston College his freshman year. In 37 games he earned 35 points, including 10 goals. His play earned him a three-year entry-level contract with the Devils. Wood represented the United States in the World Junior Championships and World Championships in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Unfortunately, neither appearance earned him a medal. Wood’s success on the ice isn’t surprising as his father is Randy Wood, who played for the New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars.

The Devils are betting Wood will continue to excel over his next contract. He finished the year earning 19 goals and 13 assists.

