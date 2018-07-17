NEWARK, NJ – MARCH 24: Stefan Noesen #23 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at the Prudential Center on March 24, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed winger Stefan Noesen to a one-year deal worth $1.725 million. Noesen will be a restricted free agent following the 2018-19 season.

Over his four year NHL career, Noesen has played for the Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils. He has scored 21 career goals and added 16 career assists for 37 career points in 188 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 21st overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators.

Noesen is coming off his best year, scoring 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 72 games. He also added 36 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.2 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of +2.0. He had a goal in four Stanley Cup Playoff Games this season. It was his first time playing in the playoffs. Noesen is coming off a one-year, $660,000 dollar contract that he signed in July 2017 with the Devils.

During his first two and a half seasons with the Ducks, Noesen had trouble getting playing time but in his first full year with the Devils, Noesen managed to play in a career-high 72 games. Noesen will be bringing size and physicality to a young Devils team who will be looking to make another strong playoff push next season. He spent most of last season playing on the Devils third line alongside Travis Zajac and Blake Coleman. He finished the year fifth on the Devils with 112 hits. Moving forward the Devils should expect to get 10-15 goals out of Noesen along with a physical presence in the bottom six.

Main Photo: NEWARK, NJ – MARCH 24: Stefan Noesen #23 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at the Prudential Center on March 24, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images Sport)

Related

View the original article on