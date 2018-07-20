RALEIGH, NC – FEBRUARY 18: New Jersey Devils Right Wing Nick Lappin (36) during the warmups of the Carolina Hurricanes game versus the New Jersey Devils on February 18, 2018, at PNC Arena (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent forward Nick Lappin to a one-year contract worth $700,000 for the 2018-19 season. Team general manager Ray Shero announced the deal on Friday.

Lappin has played only played for the New Jersey Devils during his two-year NHL career. He has put up five goals and three assists for eight career points in 49 career games. Lappin was originally signed as an undrafted free agent.

Last season he scored one goal for one point in six games with New Jersey. He also added four minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 36.4 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -6.1.

Lappin spent most of his team with American Hockey League’s Binghamton Devils, where he appeared in 65 games and notched 31 goals and 22 assists for 53 points. The 25-year-old was the team’s leading point-scorer and finished sixth in the AHL.

The Geneva, Ill. native registered 51 goals and 55 assists in 123 games with the Bears of the ECAC. He served as an assistant captain the last two seasons in college. Lappin is also the son of former NHLer Peter Lappin, who played for the Minnesota North Stars and San Jose Sharks. Peter Lappin starred in college with St. Lawrence University.

What This Means for the Future

The younger Lappin has a chance to crack the lineup with the big club. Some are touting him as a potential surprise goal-scorer for the Devils this coming season. The departures of Michael Grabner, Jimmy Hayes, and Drew Stafford coach necessitate the team to plug Lappin into the lineup. This means an opportunity for him and prospect John Quenneville.

This deal is a bridge deal that could end up being a real bargain for Shero, who had made some great moves so far in ending the Devils’ long playoff drought.

