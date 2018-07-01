NEWARK, NJ – NOVEMBER 09: Jimmy Hayes #10 of the New Jersey Devils and Eric Gryba #62 of the Edmonton Oilers fight for the puck on November 9, 2017 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils have signed defencemen Eric Gryba to a two-year deal. Terms of the deal have not yet been released.

Look for Eric Gryba to end up with NJ. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2018

Over his six-year NHL career, Gryba has played for the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators. He has scored seven career goals and 36 career assists for 43 career points in 279 career games. Gryba was drafted in the third round, 68th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators.

Last season Gryba had two assists in 21 games. He also added 31 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 55.2 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of 1.7 percent. Gryba is coming off a two year, $1.8 million dollar deal that he signed in June 2017. He was bought out by the Oilers on June 21st of this year.

What This Means for the Future

Gryba spent most of last year in the AHL after being put on waivers by the Oilers on December 29th. In 24 games with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, Gryba failed to record a point.

Gryba is more of a physical hard-hitting defenceman with very small offensive abilities. He has recorded over 130 hits in four of his six seasons in the NHL. At 6’4, 222lbs he will bring physicality to a young Devils team next season. At 30 years old he will also bring experience to the Devils.

The Devils have depth on the right side of their blue line, however. Gryba will most likely be competing with Ben Lovejoy and Steven Santini for a bottom-pairing role.

Gryba will have to show the Devils that he still deserves a spot on an NHL team after a frustrating last season in Edmonton. Either that, or it’s likely back to the AHL once again for Gryba.

