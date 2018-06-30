ST. LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 25: Calgary Flames goalie Eddie Lack during a National Hockey League game between the Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues on October 25, 2017, at Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed free agent goaltender Eddie Lack to a one year deal worth $650K. This contract carries him through the upcoming season.

Lack is back! The #NJDevils have re-signed @eddielack to a one year, one way deal. https://t.co/3DPpV1u8IP — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 30, 2018

Over his five-year NHL career Lack has played for the Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames, and Devils. In his career Lack is 56-55-18 with a 2.62 goals against average and .909 save percentage. He also has nine career shutouts. His best year was in 2014-15 when he went 18-13-4 with a 2.45 goals against average and .921 save percentage for the Vancouver Canucks. He also had four shutouts that year.

Last season, Lack went 2-4-0 with a 4.02 GAA and sub .900 SV percentage while with the Devils and Flames. He spent most of the year playing in the AHL. Lack is coming off a two-year, $5.5 million contract with an AAV of $2.75 million per year with the Hurricanes. He signed this contract in October 2015. He was traded to the Flames last summer and traded to the Devils during the season. Lack also cleared waivers this year, while with the Flames.

Since leaving Vancouver, Lack hasn’t been able to find himself in a solid position with a team. He has spent the last few years bouncing between the NHL and AHL levels. Lack will look to continue building off his last season with the Devils.

Back in 2015 when he signed with the Hurricanes, they were hoping for him to take over the starter role which never seemed to pan out. This year he was expected to be the back-up in Calgary but ended up losing the job. Lack will look to rebound with the Devils after spending time in Binghamton last season.

