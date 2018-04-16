NEWARK, NJ – MARCH 4: Cory Schneider #35 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at the Prudential Center on March 4, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils announced this morning that Cory Schneider, who came into relief will get the start in net in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning over Keith Kinkaid. They also announced forward Marcus Johansson will also be in the lineup after being a healthy scratch in the first two games.

Cory Schneider, who missed over a month with a groin injury, will be making his first start since April 7th, when he let in five goals on 26 shots versus the Washington Capitals. He will also be looking for his first win in 2018.

So far this season, Schneider is 17-16-6 with a 2.93 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 40 games this season. He also has one shutout this year.

Over his 10-year NHL career, Schneider has played for the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. He is 161-140-52 with a 2.36 GAA and 9.20 save percentage in 370 career games. He also has 24 shutouts. He was originally drafted in the first round, 26th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.

Forward Marcus Johansson will be back in the lineup for the first time since January 23rd after suffering a concussion. He will be on a line with Pavel Zacha and Patrick Maroon.

During the regular season, he scored five goals and 9 for 14 points. He also added 14 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 48.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.3%.

Over his seven-year NHL career, Johansson has played for the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils. He has put up 107 goals and 197 assists for 304 career points in 530 games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 24th overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals.

Tonight Cory Schneider will be looking to pick up his first playoff win since joining the Devils in the 2013-14 season. The Devils are hoping that Schneider and Johansson can provide and spark for the Devils and cut the series deficit in half.

