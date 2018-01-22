NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 20: Taylor Hall #9 of the New Jersey Devils prepares to skate against the Nashville Predators at the Prudential Center on December 20, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey. The Predators defeated the Devils 5-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils announced that left wing Taylor Hall will miss at least the next two games with a hand injury. Head coach John Hynes made the announcement before tonight’s game with the Detroit Red Wings. Hall will also miss Tuesday’s game with the Boston Bruins.

NJD coach John Hynes on Taylor Hall: “We will re-evaluate where he is on Wednesday, He has a hand issue, not a long-term concern, but in the next 48 hours he is not going to play.” Team plays BOS on Tuesday and NSH on Thursday before ASG Break — Shawn Roarke (@sroarke_nhl) January 22, 2018

So far this season, Hall scored 17 goals and 31 assists for 48 points in just 43 games. He also added 22 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 50.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +3.8. Hall is leading the Devils, and they are one of the most surprising teams in the NHL, in large part to the contributions that he has made this season.

Over his eight-year NHL career Hall has played for the Devils and Edmonton Oilers. He has put up 169 goals and 260 assists for 328 career points in 381 career games. He was originally drafted first overall in the 2011 NHL draft by the Oilers.

The Devils hope that this injury will be very short-term and Hall will be back in the lineup for Thursday’s game. Even if not back on Thursday, Hall should not miss too much time. The fact that the team will head into the all-star break this weekend, should give Hall a few extra days to get back to 100% and prepare to lead New Jersey. They will need him to make the playoffs in the hotly contested Metropolitan Division.

