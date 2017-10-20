OTTAWA, ON – OCTOBER 19: New Jersey Devils Goalie Cory Schneider (35) spits water after taking a drink while there is a pause in play during second period National Hockey League action between the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators on October 19, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils have placed Cory Schneider on injured reserve. The veteran goaltender sustained a lower-body injuring in last night’s victory over the Ottawa Senators. The move was made retroactive to October 19th, making him eligible to return on October 27th against the same Ottawa Senators.

Cory Schneider to IR; Scott Wedgewood Recalled

After starting the season 4-1-0 with a 3.30 goals against average and a .907 save percentage, Schneider is headed to the IR with a lower-body injury. His performance has not been solid most of the season as indicated by his above average goals against and below average save percentage. He has been picked up by his teammates to register four wins in his six starts so far. He has had a solid GAA over his career up until last season when it rose to 2.80. Much of that has to do with his team’s overall shortcomings, but it could be a sign that he also may be losing his touch.

He will be replaced in his absence by goalie Scott Wedgewood. He was recalled under emergency conditions from the Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League. Wedgewood won his only start this season with Binghamton, allowing one goal on 37 shots in a victory over the Laval Rocket. This will be his second stint with the big club. He went 2-1-1 with a 1.25 GAA and a .957 save percentage during the 2015-16 season. He was originally a third round pick of the Devils in 2010 and has been with their AHL affiliate since then.

With Schneider out, Keith Kinkaid should see a majority of the action in goal. He is undefeated in his two games played this season, owning a 1.48 GAA and a .950% save percentage. Kinkaid has done well in his limited opportunities as Schneider’s back-up. He has averaged a .913% save percentage over his three full seasons with New Jersey. While the Devils currently sit atop the Metropolitan Division with 12 points, the team is sure to come back to Earth and that may begin during the time without Schneider.

