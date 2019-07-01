CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 27: Daniel Carr #23 of the Vegas Golden Knights controls the puck between Jan Rutta #44 and Brandon Manning #23 of the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on November 27, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Nashville Predators have reportedly signed free agent forward Daniel Carr. The contract is for one year with Carr set to make the league minimum $700,000. Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada first reported the deal.

Daniel Carr to Sign with Nashville

Carr has made sporadic appearances in the NHL for the last several years. The forward signed with the Montreal Canadiens after a successful NCAA career at Union College. The Alberta native would go onto play 94 games for the Canadiens spanning across three seasons. His best season for Montreal came during the 2017-18 season where he scored six goals and added 10 assists in 32 games.

Carr then signed with the Vegas Golden Knights but did not become a regular part of the lineup, playing in only six NHL games this past season. Though he did not play in the NHL much, Carr made a name for himself this year in the American Hockey League. Playing for the Chicago Wolves, Carr totaled 71 points in 52 games. This output was enough to capture the MVP award for the 2018-19 season.

The forward continued his strong play throughout the AHL playoffs, tallying 12 points in 15 games. The Wolves would ultimately fall to the Charlotte Checkers in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Outlook

Carr has never fully established himself as an everyday NHL player, but he also has not always had the chance. The winger plays with energy and has shown the ability to score at the AHL level. If that scoring ability can translate in any way to the next level, Carr may be a solid depth addition to the Nashville lineup.

For the Predators, this is a low risk proposition. Nashville will pay Carr league minimum for just one year. Carr is a decent possession forward, carrying a career 52.1 percent Corsi-For on 48.7 percent offensive zone starts. With a relatively thin bottom-six, the Predators should find Carr as a perfectly serviceable depth player in the NHL.

