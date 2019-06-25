BOSTON, MA – APRIL 11: Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs reacts after scoring a penalty on Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins in the second period of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 11, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Welcome back for Tuesday’s edition of NHL Rumours. Things are heating up as we are less than a week away from free agent frenzy on July 1. Today we have NHL rumours from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, and Dallas Stars.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rumour: On Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Brian Burke stated that it was his understanding that the Leafs had offered Marner an eight-year deal with an AAV of $10 million. Marner’s camp apparently rejected the deal as they are looking for a shorter term.

“My understanding is that a very significant offer was made, a full 8-year term and $10M a year…now the issue is they don’t want an 8-year term.”@Burkie2020 on Marner, & why he would wait to make a decision @gregbradyTO @SmrtAsh.#LeafsForever 🎧: https://t.co/xCUQNWQ8hd pic.twitter.com/wQi9EQV6t1 — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) June 24, 2019

Analysis: While the offer is substantial, it seems as Mitch Marner is not interested in locking in for eight years. Especially not for less money than what the Leafs gave Auston Matthews. Burke thinks that the only way Marner accepts less money is to go on a shorter-term deal. Now that the window is open for players to talk to other teams, Marner’s camp is reportedly doing so. An offer sheet is something that we haven’t seen in years, but the possibility is there. However, four first-round picks is a hefty price to pay, which is what the compensation would be if Marner was offered over $10.5 million per season. Anything under the Leafs would clearly match.

The other notable thing to mention here is that if the standoff goes into the season, the Leafs would not have the cap room to be able to take on the inflated cap hit of year one of the contract as they did with Nylander. Therefore Marner would either sit or be traded. This could get a lot uglier before it gets better for the Leafs.

NHL Rumours: Vancouver Canucks

Rumour: Tyler Myers met with the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday and was apparently very impressed by Canucks brass according to Dennis Bernstein of thefourthperiod.com. Renaud Lavoie of TVA says that he believes it will be a seven-year contract for Myers, with a cap hit around $8 million per year.

.@renlavoietva: I do believe Myers will be a 7 year contract. it could be $8 million per season. $6 million might be a bit low. GM’s are looking at the cap being lower and demand for young players – could be less money spent in FA but there’s a lot of demand for defensemen. — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) June 24, 2019

Analysis: This seems like an awfully steep price for Myers. However, as Lavoie states, there is a huge demand for defence this year and Myers is one of the bigger names on the market. Teams always seem to overpay on July 1 and this will surely be another one of those cases, especially if Myers meets with any other teams starting a bidding war. The Canucks are expected to meet with Jake Gardiner as well sometime before the free agency opens on July 1.

NHL Rumours: Nashville Predators

Rumour: Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston said on the 31 Thoughts podcast that to him, there is a 100% chance Matt Duchene signs with Nashville.

Chris Johnston says on the 31 Thoughts Pod that to him, there is a 100% chance Duchene signs with Nashville — James (@Account4hockey) June 24, 2019

Analysis: Well if that’s not a guarantee for CJ I don’t know what is. Multiple sources have listed it as being between Nashville and the Montreal Canadiens. Nashville went a step further in this process during the draft by trading defenceman P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils. This move shows how serious Nashville is about acquiring the star centre. It’s hard to believe they would make such a massive move if they did not truly believe Duchene was going to sign with the club. They clearly need another top six centre. Matt Duchene would provide just that.

Dallas Stars

Rumour: Sean Shapiro of The Athletic tweeted that Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill says he has been getting calls on Julius Honka and is exploring his options there.

Jim Nill says he has been getting calls on Julius Honka and is exploring options there — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) June 22, 2019

Analysis: Honka is currently a restricted free agent. He only played in 29 games for the Stars last season putting up four assists. It is hard to determine Honka’s value as there is not much of a sample size. However, the return should not be substantial. It is a chance for teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs to get a good value on a buy-low candidate. The Leafs right defence needs some massive improvements. Taking a chance on Honka might be worth the risk.

