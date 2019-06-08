ST. LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 25: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray (27) during a NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues on October 25, 2018, at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. Columbus beat St. Louis 7-4. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Welcome back to another edition of NHL rumours. As the Stanley Cup playoffs come to a close, the focus begins to shift to the offseason. With talk of trades around the NHL ramping up, we check in on three teams involved in the chatter including the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, and the Philadelphia Flyers.

All of our NHL rumours are taken from the original source and are subject to change.

Chicago Blackhawks

Rumour: Scott Powers of the Athletic reports the Blackhawks have contacted the Columbus Blue Jackets regarding the availability of defenseman Ryan Murray. Powers adds a deal is possible but not imminent between the two teams for the pending RFA.

What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks this offseason https://t.co/W4zMN1bysr — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) June 7, 2019

Analysis: Many around the league expect the Hawks to make big changes prior to the start of the 2019-20 season. Chicago general manager Stan Bowman has not been shy to make movies in the past, so a deal for Murray would come with little surprise.

For the first time in recent seasons, the Blackhawks have some wiggle room with regards to cap space. Adding Murray at roughly $4-5 million next season should be straight forward if the Hawks wish to do so. At only 26 years old, Murray has struggled with various injuries, while showing top-pairing ability when healthy. Perhaps a fresh start in Chicago could do both parties wonders.

With aspirations of keeping Artemi Panarin and/or Matt Duchene in town, the Blue Jackets need to create space. Considering Murray’s history with injuries, Columbus could be willing to part ways with the pending restricted free agent.

Thanks to some big moves at the deadline, the Jackets have only a 3rd and 7th round pick remaining for the upcoming 2019 NHL Draft. While Chicago’s third overall pick is likely not to be involved, some other draft picks and prospects could help get a deal done with Columbus for Murray.

Philadelphia Flyers

Rumour: Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggested there are “rumblings” of the Flyers moving Nolan Patrick in a recent edition of his 31 Thoughts podcast. Friedman adds that Patrick would be moved only for the right return and is not necessarily being shopped.

Analysis: Patrick’s future in Philly could very well depend on the decision of pending UFA Kevin Hayes. Having acquired Hayes’ negotiation rights from the Winnipeg Jets this week, the Flyers hope to strike a deal prior to July 1st.

Patrick has underwhelmed in Philadephia since being selected 2nd overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. With another year remaining on his entry-level deal, the young Philly center would warrant plenty of trade interest despite his early struggles.

At only 20 years old, Patrick has plenty of time to develop into the player he was projected to be heading into his NHL career. Having drafted him so highly just two years ago, the Flyers would be wise to at least see out his entry-level deal.

Nashville Predators

Rumour: The Athletic’s Adam Vingan recently discussed potential suitors for a Kyle Turris trade in his “Predators Mailbag” segment. Vingan suggested several fits for Turris, including a reunion with his former team, the Ottawa Senators.

New on @TheAthleticNSH: Predators Mailbag: Who are possible trade partners for Kyle Turris? Is Peter Laviolette on a short leash?https://t.co/DURnPvbaBO — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) June 6, 2019

Analysis: The Predators moving Turris seems like a foregone conclusion. Having scored just seven goals for the Preds last season, Turris’ time in Nashville has not gone to plan. After a disappointing end to the season, General Manager David Poile is looking to shake things up. Getting Turris’ $6 million AAV off the books gives Poile some space to work with.

It’s a safe bet to assume Turris can still contribute at the NHL level despite a difficult 2018-19 season. For any team with the space to take on Turris’ contract, the 29-year-old Center is an interesting option.

Talk of reunions in Ottawa have been plentiful in recent times. The Sens currently have $35 million in cap space for the 2019-20 season. Could Turris returning to Ottawa make sense? Perhaps his veteran leadership and admiration from the Senators faithful make him an attractive asset.

