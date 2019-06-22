DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 22: P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators falls on the ice in the third period of Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 22, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Nashville Predators traded defencemen and previous Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils for Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, a second-round pick in 2019 and a second-round pick in 2020. The deal comes after Subban spent the last three seasons in the Music City.

Santini, Davies and two seconds to NASH — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 22, 2019

Over his extensive 10-year NHL career the Canadian native has played primarily for the Montreal Canadiens, and more recently, the Nashville Predators. He has put up an impressive 98 goals and 310 assists for 408 career points in 645 career games. Subban has also added 18 goals and 44 assists for 56 points in 96 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 43rd overall of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Canadiens.

Last season, he had down year, playing just 63 games and had 9 goals and 22 assists for 31 points. He also added 60 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53.4 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of 3.9. Subban added one goal and two assists for three points in the Predators six playoff games this year.

What This Means for the Future.

Subban will bring media frenzy to any team, but the 29-year-old can back up this hype with skill and charisma. As an offensive defenseman, there are few around that are so entertaining to watch. At times Subban has been criticized, the Canadians front office did not appreciate his “show off” type play. However, with the Predators, Subban has made an impact, just missing out in the Stanley Cup 2016-17 season and reaching the second round in 2017-18 season, and an early upset this past year.

