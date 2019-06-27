DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 17: P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators in the second period of Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 17, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy some NHL news, analysis, and discussion.

NHL Trades

The guys are back with another episode and lots of news to talk about. The NHL Entry Draft was this weekend and lots happened. Including lots of big NHL trades such as P.K. Subban, Patrick Marleau, and J.T. Miller. Alex and Chace look at all of those trades breaking down who won and what it means for the future. They go into the details of what it means for cap space, who that may go to, and why it was smart or not to make the moves.

Next, they take a look at some re-signings. Such as Kevin Hayes, William Karlsson, Alexander Edler and more. Chace is stuck wondering what on Earth the Philadelphia Flyers plan is going forward. The guys break down what each player brings to his respective team and whether it is good or bad value for both now and in the future.

Finally, the guys take a preview at the Free Agent market and what July 1st may look like. Breaking down what someone like Matt Duchene could get thanks to the Hayes deal. Tune in for all of this and more with the MnM Hockey Podcast!

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from the Waterloo region in Ontario, Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

